Tiempo: Asylum seekers in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- If things look a little different on this episode, it's because they are! For the first time in three years, we are back in the studio.

On this episode, we'll tell you about "Sofrito" Sundays on Long Island.

The mission: to bring families together for an afternoon of conversation while preparing the traditional Spanish base for cooking called "sofrito."

We'll meet 'Latina Moms Connect' - the group that organizes the 'Sofrito Sunday' events.

We will also focus on the ongoing saga surrounding the influx of asylum seekers in New York City.

42-thousand asylum seekers have arrived in the city since the spring. The vast majority of them have been absorbed into the city's shelter system.

The city's latest efforts to move single men from the Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen to the facility set up at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal has generated fierce resistance from those asylum seekers who say it's cold and too far removed from services and potential job opportunities.

We'll talk to immigration attorneys Steve Maggi and Renata Castro about what has become a persistent crisis here in the city.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.