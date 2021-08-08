Tiempo: Dominican Day Parade preview, Centro's new leadership

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College has a new leader.Centro, as it's known, is a research institute dedicated to Puerto Rican studies.The center has been around for nearly 50 years.Yarimar Bonilla took over as interim director in July.She is also a professor and author and has written extensively on Puerto Rico's devastating hurricanes and earthquakes.In 2020, Centro had to make changes because of the coronavirus pandemic.They started a webinar series on COVID-19 for first responders and community leaders on the island.Joe Torres spoke to Bonilla about her new role and vision for Centro.Plus, ABC7NY will host the live stream of the National Dominican Day Parade.The festivities this year are virtual once again.The theme is "Moving forward."The parade will also give out college scholarships and offer mentorship opportunities.Joe talks to Dominican Day Parade Chair Cristina Contreras and Tomas Ramos, who is being honored during the event for his work as Founder of the Oyate Group's Bronx Rising Initiative.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.