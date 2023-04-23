Tiempo: Chess club for kids gives young asylum seekers good social connection

In this episode of Tiempo, we learn about a New York City club that teaches chess to kids, many of whom have recently arrived as asylum seekers.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Tiempo, we learn about a New York City club that teaches chess to kids, many of whom have recently arrived as asylum seekers.

The club hosts young players for after-school lessons several days a week in Hell's Kitchen. Two Latino brothers created this club because they thought it would be a good social connection for the kids.

But first, we discuss a local non-profit in the Bronx called "Bronxworks".

It just celebrated its 50th birthday! They offer countless services to help familias in the "Boogie Down". Executive Director Eileen Torres gives us more information.

