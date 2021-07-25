tiempo

Tiempo: Unrest in Cuba, Queens' Immigrant Welcome Center

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, massive protests have taken place in Cuba recently, thousands have taken to the streets in demonstrations that have shaken the island.

The people there are protesting over food and medical shortages and high inflation as well as repeated power outages and the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest are the biggest seen in Cuba since the collapse of the Soviet Union ended its economic subsidies for the island and that was more than 60 years ago.

There have been protests in the Tri-State area as well, Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson has that report.

Plus, Joe Torres speaks to John Gutierrez, Professor of Latin Studies at John Jay College about the unrest.

Also, the Immigrant Welcome Center just opened its doors in Queens.

The center will provide free multilingual services like legal assistance and referrals to community-based organizations and city services.

Nearly 50% of Queens residents were born in a foreign country.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is behind the center and says it lets people know they are welcome there.

Joe Torres talks to him all about it.

