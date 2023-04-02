Tiempo: Founder of 'Tacombi' on commitment to sharing authentic Mexican taco culture

In this episode of Tiempo, we speak to Dario Wolos, the founder of Tacombi, about his new tortilla manufacturing facility that recently opened in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we catch up with Dario Wolos, founder of Mexican taqueria chain Tacombi, on his humble beginnings and the recent expansion of his manufacturing facility in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Earlier this year, the 30,000 sq. ft. factory opened its doors in the Brooklyn neighborhood, setting up 90 new full-time jobs for the community. "We really hope to build a global brand here," said Wolos, who takes pride in supporting the advancement of Mexican communities. "We hope to grow and grow."

We also talk to the Latino leader of New Jersey City University Andrés Acebo and get into detail about the school and the academic programs they offer.

