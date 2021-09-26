Tiempo: Improving digital literacy among Latinos

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, the New York State Office of New Americans has recently expanded its free digital literacy program and the software training courses it offers.The state launched the Immigrants Can Code initiative in 2020 to ensure low-income immigrants, particularly those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, have access to digital literacy education and more advanced software training.The training classes are available now through summer 2022.Joe Torres spoke to Deputy Secretary of State Vilda Mayuga about the program's expansion.Plus, Hispanic Heritage Month is here and to help celebrate Orgullo Latino we're highlighting those who inspire others to achieve.A restaurant owner in Queens known as the Freakin Rican has been serving up some delicious arroz con gandules, chicharron de pollo and so many other tasty delights for the past few years.The boricua owner has also given free meals to those in need.He says his eatery serves as a lifeline for so many people.And teaching latinos how to speak, read and write English.We'll highlight an English as a second language program in the Bronx that is immersive, rigorous and effective.Finally, breaking barriers in the police ranks.We'll introduce you to Suffolk County's first ever Latina police chief.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.