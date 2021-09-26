tiempo

Tiempo: Improving digital literacy among Latinos

EMBED <>More Videos

Tiempo: Improving digital literacy among Latinos

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, the New York State Office of New Americans has recently expanded its free digital literacy program and the software training courses it offers.

The state launched the Immigrants Can Code initiative in 2020 to ensure low-income immigrants, particularly those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, have access to digital literacy education and more advanced software training.

The training classes are available now through summer 2022.

Joe Torres spoke to Deputy Secretary of State Vilda Mayuga about the program's expansion.

Plus, Hispanic Heritage Month is here and to help celebrate Orgullo Latino we're highlighting those who inspire others to achieve.

A restaurant owner in Queens known as the Freakin Rican has been serving up some delicious arroz con gandules, chicharron de pollo and so many other tasty delights for the past few years.

The boricua owner has also given free meals to those in need.

He says his eatery serves as a lifeline for so many people.

And teaching latinos how to speak, read and write English.

We'll highlight an English as a second language program in the Bronx that is immersive, rigorous and effective.

Finally, breaking barriers in the police ranks.

We'll introduce you to Suffolk County's first ever Latina police chief.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citytiempolatinolatinacomputershurricane mariau.s. & worldhispanic heritagepuerto ricohispanic
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIEMPO
Tiempo: A Latina radio pioneer, Hispanic Heritage Month events
Tiempo: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through art
Tiempo: Dominican Day Parade, Centro's new leadership
Tiempo: Digital literacy, software training and DACA
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gabby Petito memorial service held on Long Island
Vans being used as AirBnBs found on NYC streets
Tunnel to Towers 5K Run returns to NYC streets
Bronx community outraged after fresh produce confiscated, thrown away
COVID Update: U.S. vaccine rates have dropped 37% over last 3 weeks
Rewards being offered for information on Brian Laundrie's whereabouts
Tony Awards hope to be the jab Broadway needs
Show More
3 people dead after Amtrak train derails in Montana
Judge temporarily blocks NYC school vaccine mandate; Hearing set
Driveway vigil held for Gabby Petito, funeral details released
Gabby Petito case exposes racial disparities with missing persons
Search intensifies for missing N.J. woman near Calif. national park
More TOP STORIES News