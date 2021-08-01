NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, digital literacy, software training and DACA.The New York State Office of New Americans expands its digital literacy program and software training courses this summer.The programs are designed to help new Americans find meaningful jobs.The state launched the "Immigrants Can Code" program in 2020 to ensure low-income immigrants, particularly those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, have access to digital literacy education and more advanced software training.The training classes are available now through next summer.The Deputy Secretary of State joins us to explain all about the expansion.Also in today's episode, a federal judge has put a block on new applications for DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.The U.S. District Court in Texas ordered U.S. Citizenship and Immigration services to stop approving applications.Hundreds of thousands of "dreamers" who applied for the program are now in limbo.DACA is the program, started by President Obama, which prevents deportations of some immigrants brought to the United States as children.Congress has yet to agree on legislation that would allow a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients.In this episode, we speak to immigration attorney Steve Maggi on what the order means for this program.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.