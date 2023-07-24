Tiempo: NYPD welcomes 1st Latino Police Commissioner Edward Caban

In this episode of Tiempo, we meet the city's newest police commissioner, the NYPD's first Latino top cop, Edward Caban, who started his police career over 30 years ago in the Bronx.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Tiempo, we take a look at the first ever children's museum in the Bronx.

The museum features an art installation dedicated to Supreme Court Justice and Bronx native Sonia Sotomayor.

Plus, we learn about "Neighbors Link", an organization in Westchester County that believes the influx of migrants could generate an important economic boom in New York.

