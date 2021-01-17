tiempo

Tiempo: Low supply at food pantries, bodega owners demand vaccine

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we focus on food, more specifically, the hard-working Latinos and Latinas who make, serve, and provide that food.

Several food pantries in Long Island's Latino communities face some very significant challenges.

The food needs of people in their neighborhoods have doubled since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

They report a nearly 50% increase in their food distribution.

So now they are looking for grants, donations, and partnerships to help meet the ever-growing demand.

Joe talks to Marc Soto, the Executive Director of Pronto, and Maidaya Maldonado, the Operations Director for Adelante, about the low supply of food at their pantries.

But first New York City bodega owners say they are in desperate need of the coronavirus vaccine.

They say in order to keep their bodegas open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, they need the vaccine.

They are on the frontlines serving communities hit hard by COVID-19.

They have witnessed thousands of seniors and people with underlying health conditions suffer.

Joe speaks to Fernando Mateo, Spokesperson for United Bodegas of America.

