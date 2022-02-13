tiempo

Tiempo: how to keep your heart healthy, students recognize influential Latino historical figures

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- February is heart health month An important topic for so many Latinos who go on to develop heart disease later in life.

On this week's episode of Tiempo we talk to a doctor who specializes in heart health.

He'll give us tips on how to live a healthier life and how heart disease prevention needs to start at an early age.

We also talk to students at a Queens school celebrated influential Latinos through a school project.

The students at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School Academy featured nearly 50 figures from past and present, including Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotoymayor and Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz.

