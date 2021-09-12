Tiempo: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through art

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, a Latina performance artist in Brooklyn created an art instatllion that features non-secular altars or shrines marked by colorful flags to celebrate the borough's diverse neighborhoods.Each installation features music, dance and some magic.Joe Torres speaks to Chiquita Brujita, the creator of the art installation about why it was important to have it here now.Plus, to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month the Newark Museum of Art will present a Fiesta Latina Community Day event.It will feature various traditions from Latin and South America including an Ecuadorian folk dance performance.There will be activities para toda la familia, including salsa and percussion lessons.Joe talks to Jessica Nunez about the event.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.