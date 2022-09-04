Tiempo: NYC Latino Film Festival in town ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we look ahead to Hispanic Heritage Month and the New York City Latino Film Festival.

This year's festival will feature more than 100 films.

We spoke Calixto Chinchilla, the founder of the event, and Isabel Castro, director of the Disney documentary 'Mija.'

We also dig deeper into a Bank of America report on Latinos and their contributions to the economy of New York City.

Two universities worked together to create the report.

It looked at factors such as the Latino labor force, work ethic and demographics.

We got a look at the findings, and they show Latinos are making a strong and consistent contribution to the city's population and labor force.

