tiempo

Tiempo: Helping seniors during pandemic, DACA

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- El Centro de Amigos in Rockland County has created a secure space for seniors to gather during the pandemic.

Centro, like many other community organizations, faces challenging times.

The senior day care center has seen a major decline in seniors due to lack of socializing.

So, changes were made that include a number of safety measures such as coronavirus tests.

We talked to them on their effort to keep older Latinos from feeling isolated during these difficult times.

Also, a federal judge in Brooklyn reinstated the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, commonly known as DACA.

Judge Nicholas Garaufis ordered the department of Homeland Security to post a public notice and accept first-time applicants.

Thousands of "dreamers," undocumented immigrants brought to the states as children, are immediately eligible to apply for the program started by former President Barack Obama.

It allows DACA recipients to secure a two-year work permit, but dreamers are not necessarily in the clear.

To explain why, we chatted with two immigration attorneys about the judge's ruling and the remaining obstacles for dreamers and their families.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityhurricane mariadacacoronavirus2020 presidential electioncovid 19 pandemichealthtiempolatinolatino heritage monthu.s. & worldnursespresident donald trumpcensusimmigrationpuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIEMPO
Tiempo: Hurricane relief efforts, Latina's life-saving surgery
Tiempo: Puerto Rico takes positive step towards statehood
Tiempo: Colleges hold virtual fairs amid pandemic
Tiempo: AARP helping Latino voters, ICE impersonating NYPD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ's 1st COVID vaccines to be administered Tuesday, Gov. Murphy says
Snow could be headed our way, here's what you need to know
Rescuers free deer found stuck in batting cage net
Co-founder of NYC fixture Lloyd's Carrot Cake has died
NY prepares for first shipments of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine
Actress Carol Sutton dies of COVID-19 complications
COVID Live Updates: 2-week indoor dining ban in NYC starts Monday
Show More
Suspects flee after 2 die in hit-and-run car crash
Man in custody after climbing onto airplane's wing
Legendary Midtown restaurant closing due to the pandemic
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
Clashes at DC Trump rally lead to stabbings, 23 arrests
More TOP STORIES News