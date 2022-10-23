Tiempo: Hurricane Fiona devastates Puerto Rico; islanders still without power, infrastructure

In this episode of Tiempo, Joe Torres has details on Puerto Rico's efforts to rebuild.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Puerto Ricans are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, all while fearing when next dangerous storms might affect their home.

On Sunday's show, we introduce you to Fernando Rivera, the director of the Puerto Rico research hub at the University of Central Florida. We also introduce you to Yarimar Bonilla, who serves as the director a the Center for Puerto Rican studies at Hunter College.

But first, the New York Immigration Coalition, which is one of the oldest immigration rights organizations in the state, celebrates its 35th anniversary. They represent more than 200 immigrant and refugee rights groups across New York.

For more on the goals and mission of the New York Immigration Coalition, we talked to the new executive director.

