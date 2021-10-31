Tiempo: New protections for immigration status reporting, helping small businesses expand online

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, a new law to help protect undocumented immigrants from extortion or coercion.New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the new measure that just went into effect earlier this month.The law makes it a crime to extort or threaten someone based on their immigration status.Joe Torres talks to immigration attorney Gianfranco Cuadra for some insight into the new legislation.Plus, helping New York City small businesses establish and grow a presence online.During the coronavirus pandemic, many brick and mortar businesses that relied on foot traffic saw a substantial drop-off.To lend a helping hand, city leaders just launched a program to help entrepreneurs create a digital footprint in hopes they can get more exposure for their business.Joe speaks to Jessica Walker from the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce and Evette Zayas, a bakery owner in Harlem, about how the program works and helps.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.