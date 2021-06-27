Tiempo: Donations to Latino institutions, new salsa dancing museum

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, several major Latino institutions in the Tri-State area just received millions of dollars in donations.Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott made the generous contributions.She's the billionaire ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, the head of Amazon and the world's richest man.In total, she gave away $2.7 billion to 286 organizations across the country.In our area, Hostos Community College got $15 million.El Museo del Barrio, which has been around for more than 50 years, received an $8 million donation.Joe Torres spoke to Patrick Charpenal from el Museo about what the institution plans to do with the windfall of money.Plus, get your dancing shoes on!A salsa museum is now in the works for New York City.Where? En el condado de la salsa, the Bronx.The non-profit spearheading the effort wants to highlight salsa's impact here and help shape the next generation of Latino musicians and artists.Joe talked to co-founders Willy Rodriguez and Ilialis "Lily" Reyes, and Damaris Mercado from the International Salsa Museum on the big plans for what's to come and what programs they plan to offer for the Bronx community.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.