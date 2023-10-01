Tiempo 10/01/23: Migrant crisis in NYC, Roberto Clemente exhibit, regional Mexican music

In this episode of Tiempo, we discuss the migrant crisis in NYC, regional Mexican music and "The Legend of #21," an exhibit dedicated to Roberto Clemente.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we discuss the migrant crisis in NYC, regional Mexican music and "The Legend of #21," an exhibit dedicated to Roberto Clemente.

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, we will examine the widespread humanitarian, social and economic impacts resulting from the steady influx of asylum seekers. During this episode of Tiempo, we focus on the Biden administration's expansion of the TPS or "Temporary Protected Status" program. The program provides a form of humanitarian relief specifically for the Venezuelan migrants who arrived in the United States before July 31.

Immigration attorneys Steve Maggi and Renata Castro join Joe Torres to provide insight on how to the program works.

Plus, an exhibit at the Paley Center for Media called "The Legend of #21" pays tribute to baseball legend Roberto Clemente. The tribute includes an interactive exhibit, the legend's former jerseys, bats and much more.

President and CEO of the Paley Center for Media Maureen Reidy joins talks about the exhibit and what you can expect.

Lastly, there is a new Latin music revolution, regional Mexican music. It is a fresh take on a classic genre, updated with an edgier style that is popular on both sides of the southern border. Eyewitness News Reporter Sonia Rincon has a preview of the music that has taken off here in New York.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.