In this episode of Tiempo, an update on the migrant crisis plus a new day labor center opens in Westchester County.

Tiempo on May 14, 2023: The migrant crisis

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, an update on the migrant crisis plus a new day labor center opens in Westchester County.

The Rockland County Executive declared a state of emergency earlier this week to stop Mayor Eric Adams' plan to relocate asylum seekers from New York City to a suburban hamlet in Orangetown.

The mayor planned to send 340 single migrant men to a hotel in Orangeburg.

It's not just the Rockland County Executive who vehemently opposes the mayor's plan. Congressman Mike Lawler, whose district includes all or part of Rockland, Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties, joins us along with Joan Silvestri, the commissioner of Rockland County's Department of Social Services.

Later in the show, the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York led the effort to create the new center in Yonkers.

The center serves as a meeting point for workers looking for employment and the employers looking to hire them.

The workers can go there for educational training, legal counsel, OSHA certification and much more.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.