Tiempo: Recent migrant violence creates false narrative of chaos: advocate

In this episode of Tiempo, we discuss the narrative being drummed up by recent migrant violence in New York City.

In this episode of Tiempo, we discuss the narrative being drummed up by recent migrant violence in New York City.

In this episode of Tiempo, we discuss the narrative being drummed up by recent migrant violence in New York City.

In this episode of Tiempo, we discuss the narrative being drummed up by recent migrant violence in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There have been several recent acts of violence by newly arrived migrants in New York City.

A group of migrants assaulted several police officers in Times Square and a 15-year-old migrant fired several shots in a Times Square store and at police trying to capture him.

The city also announced a curfew for many migrant shelters to try and curtail the crime.

Some immigrant advocates believe the recent crimes create a false sense of chaos and insecurity that threatens law-abiding immigrants.

Take a look at the numbers: Overall, they show the New York City shelter system has housed almost 174,000 migrants since the crisis began two years ago. The number of those migrants arrested in the city is a very small percentage compared to the number who arrived here.

Joining us is Liz Alarcón, the daughter of Venezuelan immigrants and founder and executive director of Pulso, a nonprofit media startup.

A new podcast series, "Qué Pasa, Long Island: The Story of the Secatogue Nine," shares the stories of nine Latino immigrant families who faced discrimination when they settled in Farmingdale, New York, on Long Island a decade ago.

It recounts their traumatic journeys from their native countries, where many lived through social unrest, domestic abuse, and gang violence.

Like so many other families, they decided to restart in America.

They faced new hardships - racism, discrimination, and marginalization - when they settled in Farmingdale.

The families found support and legal representation when they connected with the students and faculty at Hofstra University's law reform advocacy clinic. Joining us are Mario Murillo and Lawrence Levy from Hofstra University to discuss the impact of that case and its final outcome, and why it serves as the foundation for a podcast series.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE TIEMPO PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.