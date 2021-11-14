tiempo

Tiempo: NYC Fall citizenship drive, Borimix Puerto Rico Fest

EMBED <>More Videos

Tiempo: NYC Fall citizenship drive, Borimix Puerto Rico Fest

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, New York City leaders recently announced a fall citizenship drive.

The city will partner with CUNY Citizenship Now and other community based organizations to provide free application assistance and resources for permanent resident New Yorkers.

There are nearly 600,000 people currently eligible to become naturalized citizens, according to the New York City Office of Immigrant Affairs.

There will be several application assistance clinics later this month.

Those clinics will mark the first in-person Citizen Now events since March 2020 when the pandemic began.

Raquel Batista is the recently appointed Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs.

She has details on the clinic dates and some tips on what to bring to the event.

Plus, November is Puerto Rican heritage month and to celebrate we'll tell you about the Borimix Puerto Rico Fest.

It's a month long celebration of Boricua culture and pride featuring art and music and it's happening right now on the Lower East Side.
Joe Torres talks to the event's organizers.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citytiempolatinolatinacitizenshipimmigrationpuerto ricohispanic
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIEMPO
Tiempo: Latinos make history in Westchester County elections
Tiempo: New protections for immigration status reporting
Tiempo: How Latinos consume media
Tiempo: San Juan-NYC partnership, Latina Girls Project
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News