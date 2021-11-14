Tiempo: NYC Fall citizenship drive, Borimix Puerto Rico Fest

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, New York City leaders recently announced a fall citizenship drive.The city will partner with CUNY Citizenship Now and other community based organizations to provide free application assistance and resources for permanent resident New Yorkers.There are nearly 600,000 people currently eligible to become naturalized citizens, according to the New York City Office of Immigrant Affairs.There will be several application assistance clinics later this month.Those clinics will mark the first in-person Citizen Now events since March 2020 when the pandemic began.Raquel Batista is the recently appointed Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs.She has details on the clinic dates and some tips on what to bring to the event.Plus, November is Puerto Rican heritage month and to celebrate we'll tell you about the Borimix Puerto Rico Fest.It's a month long celebration of Boricua culture and pride featuring art and music and it's happening right now on the Lower East Side.Joe Torres talks to the event's organizers.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.