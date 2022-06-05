Tiempo: preparations for the National Puerto Rican Day parade are underway

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Tiempo, we talk to organizers of the annual Yonkers Puerto Rican Parade and Festival.
The parade takes place Sunday and features music, dancing, and tons of great food.
The national Puerto Rican Day parade will return to 5th Avenue in exactly one week.
Parade organizers met earlier to discuss details about the annual celebration.
We talk to Yarimar Bonilla from the Center for Puerto Rican Studies about one of the causes the parade will highlight this year-- protecting Puerto Rico's national treasures.
And we talk to members of a girl's softball team from Paterson, New Jersey heading to Puerto Rico for a tournament.
The team set up a GoFundMe and received enough support from their community to make the trip to Guayama a reality.
