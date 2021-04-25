Tiempo: Raul Castro steps down, leadership changes at Latino U College Access

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, historic leadership changes in Cuba.Raul Castro recently stepped down as the head of the Communist Party.That has left the island nation without a Castro in the top leadership role for the first time in more than 60 years.Five years ago, Castro Castro announced he would give up his post asfirst secretaryof the Communist Party during this year's party congress, in order to hand over power to a younger generation.The party's new leader faces some daunting challenges, among them an ailing economy, harsh economic sanctions imposed by theU.S., and a global pandemic.For insight on the situation, Joe Torres speaks with Vito Echevarria,a journalist with the Cuba Standard online publication, and Tom Popper, founder of Insight Cuba travel agency.Plus, more changes in leadership, this time at the tremendously impactful non-profit Latino U College Access.We've had them on the show before talking about the mission to help first-generation Latino youth enroll in college and graduate.In just a few years, the organization has developed a track record of promoting higher education and providing bilingual, culturally relevant assistance to help students and their families on the journey to graduation.Now founder and CEO Shirley Acevedo Buontempo is transitioning into a new role.Joe talks to her about the organization's accomplishments thus far and the organization's incoming executive director Cosette Gutierrez about her vision for the future.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.