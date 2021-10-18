Tiempo: San Juan-NYC partnership, Latina Girls Project

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, earlier this year the Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Miguel Romero, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio established a partnership between the two cities.That partnership deepens coordination between the two municipalities in the areas of tourism, public safety and emergency preparedness.Also, San Juan this year celebrates it's 500th birthday and they have a host of festivities to mark the anniversary.Joe Torres speaks to Romero about the partnership and how the capital city is celebrating its quincentennial.Plus, we'll tell you about the North Shore Child and Family Guidance Center on Long Island.The center focuses on restoring and strengthening the emotional well-being of children and their families.And one of the most vital programs at the center is the Latina Girls Project.It offers bilingual family health counseling and much more.Joe talks to a social worker and counselor on the center's outreach efforts and the need for a program just for Latina teens.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.