In this episode of Tiempo, meet two sisters from Venezuela who are chasing their dreams to become doctors.

Tiempo on May 21, 2023: Medical scholarships and a free music program

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, the American Heart Associaton has a scholarship program that seeks to identify and find opportunities for high-achieving Latino students who are interested in careers in medicine and research

The program recently helped two sisters from Venezuela who want to be doctors.

In 2020, the sisters left their home country due to political turmoil. Just three years later, they will start school at the prestigious Ivy League school, Columbia University.

Maria Jesus Vasquez Guillen and Andrea Vasquez Guillen share their insight on their educational journey.

Plus, we'll tell you about "the Fat Cats," a unique student musicians' program where members of the Grammy award-winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra teach the students musical instruction.

Students from across the city are involved in the free program.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.