Tiempo: Virtual program helping immigrants, Latino small businesses owners

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, a virtual program to empower immigrants with digital literacy skills.

The New York State Office for New Americans just helped launch the virtual program in hopes of helping immigrants with more opportunities in careers in the high-tech field.

The training is particularly important and timely right now since many families are working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, Ayuda for Latino small business owners.

So many small businesses in the Tri-State area are suffering financially -- in fact, some of them closed their doors.

Google.org recently donated $3 million to help support and grow small businesses in the area.

They partnered with "Hispanics in Philanthropy" to create a fund to provide financial assistance during these hard times.

And the "Hispanic Federation" - and others - hope to get the word out about the money.

Hector Mujica, from Google.org, spoke with us about the application process for the grant and the upcoming deadline to apply.

