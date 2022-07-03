Tiempo: Summer academic program offers free help to Latino students preparing for college

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we highlight a free summer academic program that is helping Latino students prepare for college.Educators at Montclair State University in New Jersey created the 'Hispanic Student College Institute.'They've been featured on 'Tiempo' before, but the coronavirus pandemic prompted some changes to the program.Co-founder Katia Paz Goldfarb details the deadline to apply and what to expect from the program this time around.On this episode, we also talk to folks at the organization Pa'Lante Harlem Inc.Their mission is to empower New York City tenants and hold negligent landlords and property managers accountable for unsafe living conditions.Elsia Vasquez walked us through some of the programs and resources they have available to New York City tenants.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.