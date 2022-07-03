tiempo

Tiempo: Summer academic program offers free help to Latino students preparing for college

EMBED <>More Videos

Tiempo: Free summer academic program offers help to Latino students

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we highlight a free summer academic program that is helping Latino students prepare for college.

Educators at Montclair State University in New Jersey created the 'Hispanic Student College Institute.'

They've been featured on 'Tiempo' before, but the coronavirus pandemic prompted some changes to the program.

Co-founder Katia Paz Goldfarb details the deadline to apply and what to expect from the program this time around.

On this episode, we also talk to folks at the organization Pa'Lante Harlem Inc.

Their mission is to empower New York City tenants and hold negligent landlords and property managers accountable for unsafe living conditions.

Elsia Vasquez walked us through some of the programs and resources they have available to New York City tenants.
WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityhealthscholarshipeducationtiempolatinorental propertynursesrentspuerto ricorenters
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIEMPO
Tiempo: some Cuba restrictions lifted under Biden administration
Tiempo: National Puerto Rican Day Parade
Tiempo: National Puerto Rican Day parade preparations
Tiempo: Kick off the unofficial start of summer with these festivals
TOP STORIES
Security incident at JFK Terminal 4 cleared
1 killed, several injured in shooting at mechanic shop in NYC
Several hurt in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
Smith Point Beach closed after lifeguard nipped by shark
GOP's Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over kids getting COVID-19 vaccines
Liz Cheney believes prosecuting Trump for Jan. 6 is necessary
Flight delays ease up amid chaotic 4th of July weekend travel
Show More
Where to watch 2022 Fourth of July fireworks
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2022: Everything to know
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian break silence about hospitalization
AccuWeather: Less humid
Man found at Taylor Swift properties in NY faces stalking charges
More TOP STORIES News