coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Times Square billboards to momentarily go dark Wednesday evening

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Times Square's famous billboards will momentarily go dark for one minute on Wednesday at 9 p.m. in an effort to show support for restaurants, hospitality businesses and non-profits during the coronavirus crisis.

The blackout will be staged in a joint effort by the Business Interruption Group,Times Square Alliance and the NYC Hospitality Alliance.

The groups believe restaurants, hospitality businesses and nonprofits need more support to survive the coronavirus crisis.

The blackout will take place from 46th Street to 48th Street on Broadway and the entire corner of 47th and 7th Avenue, surrounding Duffy Square. More than 100 million LED pixels will be darkened during the display.

After the momentary blackout, the Times Square Alliance says that Whoopi Goldberg, Rabbi Marvin Hier of the global Jewish Human Rights Group Simon Wiesenthal Center, Chef Eric Ripert of famed restaurant Le Bernardin, Broadway actress and singer Liz Dutton and local business leaders will come together in a video message and issue a call to action to the federal government and insurance companies.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citytimes squaremanhattanmidtowncoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirustimes squarehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Resource navigators to help people battle COVID-19 at home
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
NYC hires 200 resource navigators in COVID-19 battle
Magnolia Bakery installing disease-destroying UV lights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to expect before today's SpaceX liftoff
Police: Driver high on drugs fatally hits 4-year-old on LI
Disney World proposes reopening dates
AIDS activist, playwright Larry Kramer dies
Long Island enters phase one of reopening
NYC investigates dispute between white woman, black birdwatcher
Cuomo says Trump considering infrastructure proposal
Show More
What reopens on Long Island this week?
Uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths in New Jersey
Resource navigators to help people battle COVID-19 at home
George Floyd's death draws comparisons to Eric Garner case
Minneapolis officers fired in death of black man
More TOP STORIES News