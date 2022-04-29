Funeral today for fallen FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein in Queens

'He's the kind of guy whose absence leaves a real hole in our hearts,' said the FDNY's acting commissioner
By Eyewitness News
Funeral today for fallen FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein

BELLE HARBOR, Queens (WABC) -- Family, friends and thousands of fellow firefighters will say goodbye to FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein today.

The funeral service gets underway at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church in Belle Harbor, Queens.

Up to 20,000 people are expected to attend.

A pair of wakes were held Thursday in Marine Park, Brooklyn for Klein, who died Sunday while fighting a fire in Canarsie.

Firefighter Klein is being remembered for what he did both on and off duty.

"Tim's father was on the job," said acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. "He also has a number of uncles and cousins on job active on the job.... Everything you hear about Tim Klein is, 'He was the best firefighter, son, best brother.' He's the kind of guy whose absence leaves a real hole in our hearts and certainly in his family's."

The 31-year-old firefighter, a six-year FDNY veteran, was also a carpenter on the side and worked with a foundation called Fight for Firefighters.

In one example, Klein was instrumental in making life-changing adjustments to the Long Island home of a 12-year-old boy who has Cerebral Palsy.

Klein worked at Ladder 170, which has now lost two firefighters in a span of three years.



In a tragic twist of fate, it was Timothy Klein who delivered the eulogy for firefighter Steven Pollard back in 2019.

Pollard was killed while responding to a car accident. Pollard's family came to pray and offer condolences Thursday at Klein's wake.

