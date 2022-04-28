Wake today for fallen FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein

A wake for FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein gets underway this afternoon and continues tonight at the McManus Funeral Home in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
Firefighter Klein, who died Sunday while fighting a fire in Canarsie, is being remembered for what he did both on and off duty.
The 31-year-old firefighter, a six-year FDNY veteran, was also a carpenter on the side and worked with a foundation called Fight for Firefighters.
The organization is made up of dozens of first responders who help improve accessibility for those in need.
In one example, Klein was instrumental in making life-changing adjustments to the Long Island home of a 12-year-old boy who has Cerebral Palsy.
"They're selfless, and they just want to help people," said 12-year-old Finley Kirrane. "They don't want to help themselves."
"It hurts us tremendously," said the boy's father, FDNY Lt. Jack Kirrane. "It's a really tough period right now."
"He just inspired all of us," said FDNY Firefighter Brian Pabon. "Whatever he said, it meant more than if it was coming from somebody else."
RELATED | What we know about Timothy Klein, FDNY firefighter killed in the line of duty
Timothy Klein's wake will be held Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McManus Funeral Home in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
A funeral mass will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church on Rockaway Beach Boulevard in Belle Harbor, Queens.
Another young man also died in that fire, 21-year-old Carlos Richards, whom Klein was presumably trying to save.
Richards' family is also planning a funeral and is asking for privacy.
ALSO READ | Ghost guns: Eyewitness News investigates a growing menace
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip