Coronavirus News: Possible COVID exposure at Carmel grocery store

CARMEL, Putnam County (WABC) -- Putnam County health officials are warning residents about a possible COVID-19 exposure at a local supermarket.

The Belmont Business Improvement District, restaurant owners and Putnam County Health Department have issued a health advisory for the Tops Friendly Markets in Carmel after an employee became symptomatic and subsequently tested positive.

Anyone who worked at or visited the grocery store on July 2 from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or July 5 from 5:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus and is urged to watch for symptoms.

They include:
--Fever
--Chills
--Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
--Fatigue
--Muscle or body aches
--Headache
--New loss of taste or smell
--Sore throat
--Congestion or runny nose
--Nausea
--Vomiting
--Diarrhea

Anyone with concerns is urged to consult their physician, while anyone with questions can call the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390.

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
