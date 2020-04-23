coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: MTA losing patience over growing homeless population on subways

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is urging the city to take aggressive action to stop the growing number of homeless people sleeping on subway trains.

Interim New York City Transit Authority President Sarah Feinberg expressed her frustration on Wednesday over the homeless in the subway system, an issue that the MTA has had to police on its own so far.

"We continue to work with the city and urge the city to take more aggressive steps," Feinberg said. "It is without a doubt a city obligation, responsibility. The MTA continues to deal with it on our own."

Officials say that people are sleeping on the trains with their belongings and are leaving little room for essential workers who depend on the subways.

MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye also said the MTA will put up a memorial to the 83 transit employees who have died from COVID-19.

Foye, who himself has recovered from coronavirus, said the agency will work with families and unions to determine what is the most appropriate way to memorialize the fallen workers.

