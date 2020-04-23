Coronavirus News: MTA losing patience over growing homeless population on subways

Interim New York City Transit Authority President Sarah Feinberg expressed her frustration on Wednesday over the homeless in the subway system, an issue that the MTA has had to police on its own so far.
"We continue to work with the city and urge the city to take more aggressive steps," Feinberg said. "It is without a doubt a city obligation, responsibility. The MTA continues to deal with it on our own."
Officials say that people are sleeping on the trains with their belongings and are leaving little room for essential workers who depend on the subways.
MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye also said the MTA will put up a memorial to the 83 transit employees who have died from COVID-19.
Foye, who himself has recovered from coronavirus, said the agency will work with families and unions to determine what is the most appropriate way to memorialize the fallen workers.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address