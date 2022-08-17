New MTA app TrainTime lets users purchase tickets, track LIRR and Metro-North trains in one place

LIRR and MetroNorth train trackers to be phased out mid-August

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Straphangers will soon be able to purchase tickets and monitor train times-- in just one app.

TrainTime is the MTA's latest app which combines features from the Metro-North Railroad, Long Island Rail Road, and MTA e-Tix.

Riders will be able to purchase tickets for either Metro-North or LIRR, get train status and track location as well as talk to customer service representatives.

The app will have real-time train tracking location and improve the accuracy of train arrival times.

If you already have the MTA e-Tix app and automatic updates are turned it will update to TrainTimes in mid-August as the app roles out. User account information will remain the same and any previously purchased tickets will still be valid.

The Long Island Rail Road TrainTime and Metro-North Train Time will be phased out. Anyone who uses either of these apps can download TrainTime in mid-August.

