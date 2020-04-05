Coronavirus News: United Airlines drastically cutting flights out of Newark, LaGuardia airports

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- United Airlines says starting Sunday it will drastically cut the number of flights out of Newark and LaGuardia airports due to the coronavirus pandemic.The airline says the move will make it safer for its workers and help stop the spread.For at least the next three weeks, flights from Newark will be reduced from 139 a day to just 15, while the 18 daily flights from LaGuardia will be cut to just two.United says employees who were scheduled to work will continue to be paid and receive their benefits.