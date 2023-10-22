Up Close 10/22/23: Crisis in the Mideast, Governor Hochul visits Israel

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of "Up Close," we are continuing to follow the crisis in the Mideast.

On Friday, Israel continued to pound Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas invasion and terrorist massacre almost two weeks prior. Israel has promised to eliminate Hamas in response.

The terror attack and the bombing have taken their toll on both sides of the fighting, with more than 5,000 people killed in two weeks.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul went to Israel last week to get a first-hand look at the impact of the massacre, as many of the victims have ties to New York.

Plus, Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger reports live from Tel Aviv.

Lastly, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Scheinkopf talk to Bill about the ongoing political tensions in the Middle East and the chaos in choosing the Speaker of the House.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.