Up Close: Trump indicted. What happens now?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Up Close, we take a closer look at what could happen after the historic indictment of former President Donald Trump by a Manhattan grand jury.

Following the events, the question on everyone's mind is: what happens now?

Will Trump surrender? Will he play this for all it's worth, in an attempt to bolster his campaign to become president again next year?

Former Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, current Democratic congressman Ritchie Torres and our political team joins us on this episode of Up Close to discuss what's at stake for the former president.

We also talk with Joe Pfeifer, who was the FDNY battalion chief on September 11th and the first to respond to the World Trade Center attacks. At the age of 67, Pfeifer is now back at work as the First Deputy Commissioner of the FDNY. We discuss his decision to return and what his goals are now that he's back out of retirement.

