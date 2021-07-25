up close

Up Close: One-on-one with Democratic nominee for NYC mayor Eric Adams

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, Eric Adams came out triumphant in the race to become the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York.

In a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans six and a half to one, Adams now appears to be the favorite to become the second African American to be mayor.

The next mayor will face challenges not faced by any other mayor with so many people out of work so many people dependent not on jobs, but on government money, and so many without a home or money dilemmas like paying for food or rent or their kids' clothes.

The tale of two cities is now a more profound problem than ever before with a growing group of low-income New Yorkers, a threatened middle class, and more people who are billionaires.

Add to that, crime, which needs a big strategy and a big plan.

So what kind of mayor would the Brooklyn Borough President be?

Bill Ritter asks him.

