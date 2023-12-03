Up Close 12/03/23: George Santos' expulsion and a congestion pricing proposal

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of "Up Close," we are digging deeper into Former Representative George Santos' expulsion from Congress. On Friday, the House voted Santos out by a vote of 311 to 114 after an ethics committee investigation found Santos used campaign money for personal use including luxury clothing, Botox and the use of an adult website. Additionally, Santos is facing criminal charges in a 23-count indictment. Santos is the sixth lawmaker, and first Republican, to be expelled from the House of Representatives in national history.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul will schedule a special election to select a temporary replacement for Santos. Bill Ritter talks to political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein about the fallout and implications from Santos' expulsion.

Plus, we breakdown a proposed version of congestion pricing. For almost two decades, congestion pricing has been one of the most controversial traffic proposals in the history of New York City. Carl Weisbrod, Chairman of the Traffic Mobility Review Board, joins Bill in studio to talk about his board's recommendations for the MTA.

Finally, this week marked the one-year anniversary of New York City Mayor Eric Adams' plan to help treat the mentally ill. Since last November, the behavioral task force has helped 100 chronically homeless people who suffer from severe mental illness, Adams said. Fifty-four of them are now off the streets and in homes or other supportive settings. Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett spoke exclusively with Adams about the program's success so far and the challenges that still lie ahead.

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.