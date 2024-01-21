Up Close 1/21/24: Behind the Gilgo Beach murder headlines and the New Hampshire primary

Up Close: On this week's episode, Bill Ritter goes behind the Gilgo Beach murder headlines with the Eyewitness News team and previews the New Hampshire primary.

Up Close: On this week's episode, Bill Ritter goes behind the Gilgo Beach murder headlines with the Eyewitness News team and previews the New Hampshire primary.

Up Close: On this week's episode, Bill Ritter goes behind the Gilgo Beach murder headlines with the Eyewitness News team and previews the New Hampshire primary.

Up Close: On this week's episode, Bill Ritter goes behind the Gilgo Beach murder headlines with the Eyewitness News team and previews the New Hampshire primary.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The migrant crisis in New York City, and the immigration crisis in the country.

Why hasn't there been a solution for an immigration situation that is - to put it mildly - out of control, and lacking in both common sense and humanity.

It's been years without consensus.

Bill Ritter talked to U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman about that, and the latest vote to stop the government from shutting down.

Also, we discuss the Gilgo Beach serial murders that have mesmerized people for more than a decade.

The accused serial killer, Rex Heuermann, has been charged with the murder of a fourth woman.

The body of Maureen Brainard Barnes was found in 2010.

Prosecutors this week revealed new details about the investigation that led to these new charges.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger, who has covered the story since the first bodies were found, joins us to discuss the new development and the new series Eyewitness to Gilgo Beach, which debuts as a podcast next week.

Finally, we are joined by our political team, ABC News political director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf, who discuss the GOP race and the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE UP CLOSE PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

WATCH: Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close