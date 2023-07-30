Up Close on 7/30/23: Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney to prosecute Gilgo Beach murders case

Up Close: We talk to District Attorney Raymond Tierney about where the case stands and the investigations still underway in other parts of the country.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Up Close, we dive deeper into the Gilgo Beach murders, now that the Suffolk County District Attorney says he'll be prosecuting the case himself.

Investigators say they are done searching the home accused killer Rex Heuermann. They spent 12 days in Massapequa Park on long island, looking for clues in the murders.

Heuermann has been charged with murdering three women - and suspected of a fourth murder.

We talk to District Attorney Raymond Tierney about where the case stands and the investigations still underway in other parts of the country.

While many people were surprised the accused killer was living in plain sight, we talk to a serial killer profiler who had predict the killer was going to be someone who fits easily into the community, someone few people would suspect..

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.