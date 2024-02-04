Up Close 2/4/24: How Many Stops Act divides Mayor Eric Adams, New York City Council on policing

Former NYC Police Commissioner Bill Bratton joins Bill Ritter on this week's 'Up Close' to discuss the battle over the controversial How Many Stops Act.

Former NYC Police Commissioner Bill Bratton joins Bill Ritter on this week's 'Up Close' to discuss the battle over the controversial How Many Stops Act.

Former NYC Police Commissioner Bill Bratton joins Bill Ritter on this week's 'Up Close' to discuss the battle over the controversial How Many Stops Act.

Former NYC Police Commissioner Bill Bratton joins Bill Ritter on this week's 'Up Close' to discuss the battle over the controversial How Many Stops Act.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's the biggest battle to date between the mayor and the City Council - and it has led to a division among many New Yorkers.

A total of 42 of the 51 council members voted to override the mayor's veto of the How Many Stops Act, despite powerful warnings from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams says more paperwork for NYPD officers means less time to fight crime.

So, what impact will the new law have on efforts to fight crime?

We talk to former New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton.

Plus, our political panel discusses the Trump-fueled threat to what had been a bipartisan border deal.

How the deal could be sunk, and what it could mean for the 2024 election. That and more analysis from ABC News political director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE UP CLOSE PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

WATCH: Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close