Up Close 11/12/23: Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey on his campaign for mayor of Jersey City

This week on Up Close, we speak to former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey and former Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of "Up Close" we dig deeper into the top political headlines from this week.

Joining us this week is former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, who is running for office again 19 years after he resigned. McGreevy, the first openly gay governor in the United States, is running for mayor of Jersey City. Gov. McGreevey came out in 2004 during the same speech in which he announced his resignation as governor.

Also, Bill Ritter talks with former Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance about former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York. Vance investigated Trump years ago when he worked at the DA's office, but he never brought charges against him. Bill also asks Vance his thoughts on the latest budget cuts from the Adams administration.

Lastly, Bill talks to "Up Close" regulars, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf about the 2024 presidential election and the FBI raid on Mayor Adams' campaign fundraiser's house.

