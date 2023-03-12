Up Close: After yet another major fire was blamed on a lithium ion battery in New York City, there are more calls for federal action to make these deadly batteries safer.

Up Close: Stopping deadly battery fires in NYC; Rockland County deals with influx of migrants

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- After yet another major fire was blamed on a lithium ion battery in New York City, there are more calls for federal action to make these deadly batteries safer.

The latest fire destroyed a supermarket in the Bronx.

On this episode, we talk to democratic Congressman Richie Torres about how to stop the battery fire epidemic. We also discuss his ethics complaints against scandal-plagued Congressman George Santos.

Then, while the focus has been on the 50,000 migrants who have arrived in the city, other parts of the state have also seen a surge. That includes Rockland County, where food pantries and local governments are pleading for more financial help from the federal government.

We talk to Republican Congressman Mike Lawler, whose district includes the Hudson Valley.

