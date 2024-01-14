Up Close: Mayor Eric Adams on NYC's migrant crisis; Iowa caucuses analysis

On this episode of Up Close, NYC Mayor Eric Adams joins us to talk about the ongoing migrant crisis and what he hopes to accomplish in the rest of his term.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A migrant crisis in New York City was the farthest thing from anyone's mind when Eric Adams was elected the 110th mayor of New York City more than two years ago.

Oh, what we didn't know back then.

More than 168,000 migrants have come to this sanctuary city since spring of 2022, and thousands more arrive every month.

It is a crisis, a costly one. Where to house them? How to provide the services they need? And how to pay for all this?

As NYC Mayor Eric Adams starts his third year in office, we sit down with him to talk about the migrant crisis, the impact it is having on other city programs and services, and what he's hoping to accomplish in the rest of his term.

Then, we talk with our political team, ABC News political director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf to discuss the Iowa Caucuses, Donald Trump and more.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

