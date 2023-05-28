On this episode of Up Close, New York's top elected officials are trying to solve the many issues associated with the migrant crisis.

Up Close for May 28, 2023: Finding work and housing for migrants

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Up Close, New York's top elected officials are trying to solve the many issues associated with the surge of migrants to New York City.

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul are pushing the Biden administration to allow tens of thousands of newly arrived asylum seekers to work without much waiting.

They say it will reduce the burden on New York City while helping the migrants themselves and the businesses that are craving more workers.

One of the people willing to train and hire the workers is restaurateur Danny Neyer, founder of Union Square Hospitality. We'll talk to him.

As the city struggles to find housing for the more than 70,000 migrants who have arrived here over the past year, there is some resistance from several counties across the state against moving the immigrants to their area at city expense.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says his county will not participate in sanctuary programs. He joins us on this episode.

