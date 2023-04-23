Up Close: Understanding our growing national debt

Up Close: Most Americans have little idea where the national debt stands. Right now, it's more than $31 trillion and is growing by the minute.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this week's episode of Up Close, we discuss our country's national debt.

Most Americans have little idea where the national debt stands. Right now, it's more than $31 trillion and is growing by the minute.

The Pete Peterson Foundation estimates that we owe more than $94 thousand for every American. The U.S. pays $1.3 billion in interest every day.

Spending grew dramatically under both Republican and Democratic administrations during the pandemic.

What happens now?

We talk to Freshman Congressman Mike Lawler from New York's 17th District that includes Rockland, Putnam, and portions of Westchester and Duchess Counties.

We also talk about "deepfakes" and fentanyl overdoses with how Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

