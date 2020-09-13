Up Close: Scott M. Stringer runs for NYC Mayor; Did President Trump downplay COVID-19?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, Scott M. Stringer serves as the 44th New York City Comptroller and has just announced that he is running for New York City Mayor to succeed Mayor Bill de Blasio when his second term comes to an end in 2022.Stringer discusses the crucial issues facing New Yorkers at this time that include quality of life, the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic recovery.Plus, what happens when politics take precedent over good medicine, and are smart medical practices taking a back seat to political considerations?David L. Reich, MD, President, The Mount Sinai Hospital & Mount Sinai Queens, speaks about the friction between current data and politicized rhetoric and will discuss the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project that he's now spearheading.Also, did President Donald Trump downplay the severity of the coronavirus so he wouldn't scare the American people?ABC News Assistant Political Director, Mary Alice Parks, and Political Consultant, Hank Sheinkopf, weigh in on the President's decision to withhold crisis information and how this and other choices might affect his re-election campaign.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.