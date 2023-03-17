Up Close: NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks

We talk to New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks on this episode of Up Close with Bill Ritter.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks testified after three separate shootings in one day last week.

In this edition of Up Close, we talked to him about the shootings, how to protect schools from gun violence, and how the country's largest school system is doing when it comes to recovering from serious education losses from the pandemic.

Here's some of what he had to say about the shootings:

"Our kids are scared and when kids are scared, they will react in ways that may not always be the best way, but they do what they think they need to do," Banks said.

When asked about New York City Mayor Eric Adam's reaction to the shooting, Banks said the mayor "cares deeply."

"The mayor cares deeply and if you saw him in certain place and space at that time, it's because it does affect him," Banks said.

We also cover New York state politics.

The Republican Party picked up congressional seats in New York in the last election. How will it keep the momentum going in what is traditionally a very blue state that suddenly turned a shade of red?

We talk to Ed Cox, who is once again the state chairman of the Republican Party in New York.

