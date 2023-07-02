On this episode of Up Close, we talk to New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries about the Supreme Court's decision to gut the practice of affirmative action in college admissions.

Up Close for July 2, 2023: The aftermath of the Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This past week saw a precedent-shattering, blockbuster decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. to gut the practice of affirmative action in college admissions.

The 6-3 decision saw majority rule the affirmative action programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina violated the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution.

After four decades of legal precedent, the overturn sparked reactions from many.

We talk to New York Congressman Hakeem Jefferies about this, as well as what this decision could mean for future.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.