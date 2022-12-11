Up Close: Crime, controversial bail reform, gun violence on 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

On this week's episode of Up Close, we discuss local crime and bail reform, as well as gun laws in the last 10 years since the Sandy Hook shooting.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week on Up Close, we discuss a major high profile legal victory for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

A jury recently convicted the Trump organization on 17 counts related to tax fraud. Will the investigation now heat up to target the former president?

And later, we talk about the controversy over bail reform to cut down on crime.

Plus, we mark the tenth anniversary of the Sandy Hook gun massacre. 20 children and six adults were brutally murdered in Newtown, Connecticut.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut weighs in on assault weapons and gun violence over the last deacde.

