Up Close: Transit Authority Interim President Sarah Feinberg calls for more police on the subways

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, Mayor Bill de Blasio insists New York City's subways are safe as the system gets ready to return to 24-hour service Monday from closures triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.But after another week of frightening subway attacks, will more people really use the subways without additional NYPD officers underground to protect them?Bill Ritters talks to Interim President of the New York City Transit Authority Sarah Feinberg who says the subways need more cops.Plus, this is the week when the Tri-State area lifts nearly all restrictions in place due to COVID-19.The CDC is now saying people who have been fully vaccinated don't have to wear masks.So are we finally turning the corner on this deadly virus?Bill discusses the latest developments with the former Acting Director of the CDC, Dr. Richard Besser.